Naples water aerobics instructor flies into 85th birthday

By Britt Leoni

NAPLES, Florida (WBBH) — On a summer day at the Club at the Strand, the pool is the perfect place to beat the heat.

And for a group of ladies, there’s one friend among them who loves to get the party started.

“She’s like your aunt and your favorite neighborhood mom,” said Vicki Miller.

That beloved queen bee of this bunch is water aerobics instructor Jeannie Hindman.

While Jeannie knows a few moves to keep in shape, it’s her zest for life that’s magnetic.

“You know, you go around this earth only once. So, I thought, 85, I will skydive,” said Jeannie.

That adventurous, fun-loving spirit inspires others into the water and inspires Jeannie to stay on her toes.

“They love to talk, which is fine; I love for them to talk, but I also want them to keep moving,” said Jeannie.

So, for this group, despite the summer heat, it’s easy to just keep swimming when you’re encouraged by someone like Jeannie, who makes life a whole lot more fun.

