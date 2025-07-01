Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr., Twin Cities teen missing since May, found dead

By WCCO Staff

ANOKA COUNTY, Minnesota (WCCO) — A 16-year-old Twin Cities boy missing since early May has been found dead, authorities said Tuesday.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the remains of Jordan Dupree Collins Jr. — known by the nickname Manny — were found over the weekend. The cause of Collins’ death has not yet been determined.

“We wish to express our condolences to his mother, family, and loved ones during this tragic time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities plan to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Collins was last seen May 8 near the 4900 block of University Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights, Minnesota. He had been living at an apartment building near there with his father since mid-April, according to Collins’ mother.

Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise said early in the investigation it was likely Collins’ disappearance was “against his will.”

In June, the focus of the investigation shifted to the Waste Management Landfill in Elk River.

The sheriff’s office previously said it had identified a person of interest in the case, though no one has yet been publicly named, arrested or charged.

“Local, state, and federal agencies all want to ensure that justice is served,” the sheriff’s office said after Collins’ remains were found. “Every available resource is being directed toward the lawful arrest of anyone responsible for Manny’s death. ”

Agencies involved in the search for Collins included the Columbia Heights Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI.

