Farmers rescue cattle trapped in semi-trailer rollover

ANGOLA, Indiana (WISH) — A band of farmers in Steuben County came to the rescue Monday after 55 cattle became trapped in a semitractor’s trailer after a rollover crash on U.S. 20.

Indiana State Police said Tuesday that the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday when a 2015 Peterbilt tractor pulling a livestock trailer rolled onto its side while navigating curves near Lane 102 West Otter Lake Road. That’s about 7 miles west of the northeast Indiana city of Angola.

The driver was not injured, but the crash closed U.S. 20 for several hours.

Indiana State Police responded to the crash, and the investigation revealed that the semi-trailer was traveling too fast into the curves, leading to the rollover.

vLocal farmers, upon hearing about the crash, arrived at the scene to assist in rescuing the cattle trapped inside the overturned trailer.

Despite their efforts, some cattle died. The surviving cattle were loaded and taken to local farms, where they will be cared for until the transportation company can take them to their original destination, a feeder lot.

