What will change for Southern Colorado fire departments after the Idaho firefighter ambush

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -In response to the shooting in Idaho that targeted firefighters who were responding to a brush fire, KRDO13 contacted fire departments in Southern Colorado to gather their reactions and to learn if any of their policies were changing in light of the incident.

Multiple Southern Colorado Fire Departments told KRDO13 that there is no adequate way to prepare for the ambush the firefighters faced in Coeur d’Alene.

According to Cimarron Hills Fire Chief Andrew York, all firefighters are issued body armor that can protect them from gunfire, but a grass fire call does not qualify as a body armor situation.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) confirmed this, saying its firefighters have also been issued body armor, which is usually used when responding to active shooter situations. CSFD agreed that the original call that the Coeur d’Alene Firefighters responded to on Canfield Mountain would not have qualified as a body armor situation for their department either.

"What it does is it creates an additional awareness that we have to slow down, look at the situation from a bigger picture than just what we see with our eyes," says Deputy Chief Steve Wilch.

The deputy told KRDO that no policy at the fire department will change, but the shocking event will lead to an increased focus and awareness for their firefighters.

"This situation in Idaho has brought to light that first responders...are at risk every day. We don't take that lightly," Deputy Chief Wilch said.

