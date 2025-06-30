Kilauea erupts again: USGS confirms 27th episode

By Island News Web Staff

KILAUEA, Hawaii (KITV) — The 27th episode of Kilauea started on Sunday morning.

USGS reported that the episode officially started around 9 a.m.

On Saturday, low-level precursory activity was reported when lava overflowed from the north vent.

The fountains reached heights about 500 ft. and fed multiple lava streams that are flowed onto the crater floor.

USGS officials expect that the fountain heights will increase in the coming hours.

Kilauea’s previous episode of fountaining exceeded 1200 ft. in height.

