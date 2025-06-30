Florida firefighter reunited with paramedic who saved him 4 years ago

By Tyler Hatfield

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — WPTV is capturing a full-circle moment for a St. Lucie County firefighter and a paramedic who saved his life four years ago.

WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield spoke to Johsua Monroig, who still in his first week of service, about the experience on Thursday.

“It was just so unreal,” he said.

Monroig said he joined and is training to become a paramedic because a paramedic saved him when he was accidentally shot in March 2020.

“I already made my prayers to my God,” said Monroig. “I was ready to die.”

Monroig said he survived because of Devin Sao, the paramedic on scene, and the rest of the rescue team.

Sao, who now serves with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said he called a trauma alert and coordinated air rescue.

“He had a lot of blood,” said Sao. “I could tell from on the floor.”

On Thursday, they all reunited.

“I always wanted to meet them,” said Monroig. “I just didn’t want to meet them until I was done.”

To celebrate becoming one of them, Sao gave Monroig a tool bag, as his mentor did for him.

“I can give this, and he could do a full-circle moment and have the same influence on another person,” said Sao.

Monroig said he’s thankful for being alive and now, willing to do the same for others.

“I’m glad for every single one of them that took part and helped save my life that day,” said Monroig. “ I really hope that, when the time comes, I can do the same exact thing that they did for me.”

