6 injured with bear spray in Washington Square Park, FDNY says

By Renee Anderson

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Six people were hurt Sunday when someone used bear spray inside Washington Square Park in Manhattan, authorities say.

The FDNY said first responders were called around 7:50 p.m. to 53 Washington Square South. Video showed at least two dozen police on the scene.

Six people were evaluated for minor injuries, according to the FDNY.

Police later posted on social media saying, “An individual deployed bear deterrent. This individual is in custody.”

No further details have been released about the suspect or what led up to the incident.

Police added, “We ask the public to remain calm.”

Washington Square Park is located in Greenwich Village, where millions of people were out for the city’s annual Pride March and celebration.

Many said it was a joyous atmosphere during the day, but the crowd grew rowdy as nighttime approached. Two teens, ages 16 and 17, were shot shortly after 10 p.m. about six blocks away from the park. One is in critical condition, while the other is stable and the search is on for the shooter.

Police have not said whether the shooting was connected to the celebrations.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.

