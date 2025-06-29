Padraig Harrington wins US Senior Open

Padraig Harrington didn’t need the luck of the Irish to win the Senior Open.

"I think what winning a U.S. Senior Open or any tournament on the Champions Tour, it kind of validates your career. It validates the past in a lot of ways. Genuinely, I know I've said this, but you are reliving the past glories," Harrington said after finishing the Senior Open eleven under par.

The great thing about winning now for Harrington unlike in his past glories he can share the moments with children.

"It's really nice because, as much as I've won tournaments back in the day, I didn't get to enjoy the experience with my kids," Harrington said. "They were there for some of them, but they were only little. Now they understand it."

He also understands that in his 50’s he can enjoy the simple things in life,

"On Wednesday night. I went for an In-n-Out burger. Like, I didn't eat a French fry or a burger for 10, 15 years of my career. It was all about... everything was get the right diet, all that sort of thing. I actually had two double-doubles."

Thanks to no double bogey’s Padraig was able to give his fans one more thrill just like he did in the past.

"I also get the grown man who come up to me who tells me I gave them my golf ball when they were a kid. I get that a lot as well."