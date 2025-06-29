Multiple firefighters shot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, while responding to a brush fire

By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple firefighters have been shot while responding to a brush fire in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, according to Northern Lakes Fire Protection Chief Pat Riley.

Kootenai County Emergency Management has told people in the area to shelter in place and asked others to avoid the area.

Law enforcement agencies from multiple jurisdictions are assisting with the situation, Riley told CNN affiliate KHQ. He said fire suppression efforts have been halted.

Video and photos show law enforcement officers rushing to the scene. A police car can be seen speeding down the road, bypassing a barrier erected to restrict access to the area, video shows, as other law enforcement officials block the street.

The incident is in the Canfield Mountain Natural Area, a 24-acre park on the east side of the city. There are several hiking and biking trails and heavy tree cover.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Amanda Musa, Sarah Dewberry and Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

