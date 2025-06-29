Man arrested for crashing into Colorado State Patrol vehicle, fleeing

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Sunday, June 29, 2025, just before 2 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says a black 2011 Toyota Camry struck the rear of a CSP vehicle, causing it to pin a Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) contractor. The cars were positioned in the left lane of eastbound Highway 36 near Pecos Street, actively providing traffic control for a prior crash, troopers said.

CSP said after the collision, the Camry drove off, continuing eastbound on Highway 36. A second CSP trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to safely bring the fleeing vehicle to a stop, according to CSP.

The driver, whom CSP identified as 28-year-old Bryan Granillo, was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Adams County Sheriff’s Detention Facility.

Granillo faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence, felony eluding and failure to remain at the scene.

CSP said the trooper and the highway worker involved were both taken to a local hospital, where they were assessed for injuries and later released.

This incident remains under active investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.