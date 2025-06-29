Skip to Content
News

Man arrested for crashing into Colorado State Patrol vehicle, fleeing

Colorado State Patrol
By
Published 12:24 PM

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Sunday, June 29, 2025, just before 2 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says a black 2011 Toyota Camry struck the rear of a CSP vehicle, causing it to pin a Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) contractor. The cars were positioned in the left lane of eastbound Highway 36 near Pecos Street, actively providing traffic control for a prior crash, troopers said.

CSP said after the collision, the Camry drove off, continuing eastbound on Highway 36. A second CSP trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to safely bring the fleeing vehicle to a stop, according to CSP.

The driver, whom CSP identified as 28-year-old Bryan Granillo, was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Adams County Sheriff’s Detention Facility.

Granillo faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence, felony eluding and failure to remain at the scene.

CSP said the trooper and the highway worker involved were both taken to a local hospital, where they were assessed for injuries and later released.

This incident remains under active investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.