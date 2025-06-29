Horse incident prompts rescue at Cheyenne Mountain State Park

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, June 28, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was called to Cheyenne Mountain State Park for an incident involving a horse and its rider.

The department says it’s not exactly clear what happened, but crews responded to a female with serious injuries after likely being bucked off the horse.

CSFD said it all happened around 11 a.m. The department noted that park rangers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) were a huge help in this response. They say CPW helped to make way for crews to get to the patient due to limited access.

Firefighters say a UCHealth LifeLine helicopter responded to transport the patient to a local hospital.

Courtesy of CSFD.

As of Sunday, the patient's condition is unclear.

