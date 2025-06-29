2 dead after multiple people shot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, while responding to a brush fire



(CNN) — Two people were fatally shot and others injured while responding to a brush fire in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and at least one active shooter continues to fire at law enforcement with high-powered rifles, according to Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris.

“We don’t know if there’s one, two three or four,” shooters, Norris said, with officers reporting bullets coming from multiple directions. “We will neutralize this threat.”

Kootenai County Emergency Management has told people in the area to shelter in place and asked others to avoid the area.

Video and photos show law enforcement officers rushing to the scene. A police car can be seen speeding down the road, bypassing a barrier erected to restrict access to the area, video shows, as other law enforcement officials block the street.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little urged people to stay away from the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their work.

“Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho,” Little said in a post on X. “This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken.”

The incident is in the Canfield Mountain Natural Area, a 24-acre park on the east side of the city. There are several hiking and biking trails and heavy tree cover.

