Senate voting on whether to open debate on Trump’s spending bill as GOP holdouts remain

By Sarah Ferris, Manu Raju, Lauren Fox, Annie Grayer, Ted Barrett and Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — Vice President JD Vance arrived in the US Capitol on Saturday evening to help join a dramatic hourslong push by Senate GOP leaders to convince their remaining holdouts to back a critical first vote on President Donald Trump’s giant tax cuts and spending bill.

GOP leaders managed to win over one key skeptic — Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — in their late-night scramble, holding the vote open for hours on the floor. But Senate Majority Leader John Thune is still in talks with a handful of GOP hardliners who have demanded more changes to the bill, despite multiple conversations with Trump in recent days.

When asked by CNN whether he is confident that the vote will pass, the vice president said: “I guess we’ll find out.”

Three GOP senators — Thom Tillis, Rand Paul and Ron Johnson — have already voted against the key procedural vote on Trump’s bill, and Thune is racing to prevent any more defections. Thune, Vance and several GOP hardliner holdouts — Johnson, Mike Lee, Rick Scott and Cynthia Lummis — were huddling in the leadership suite as of Saturday night. Johnson said it’s possible his vote could change.

If Thune succeeds — and if no other senators change their vote — Vance would need to cast a tie-breaking vote to allow the Senate to begin debating Trump’s bill, teeing up a final passage vote as soon as this weekend.

Thune and his team have been fiercely lobbying their members to get in line behind the measure, with Trump and White House officials also leaning heavily on the remaining GOP holdouts.

Vance and Thune, along with Sens. Lindsey Graham and John Barrasso, were seen speaking with Murkowski, who has been critical of the bill. Murkowski spent over an hour in conversations on the floor with members of leadership before ultimately voting in favor of the measure.

As GOP leaders sought to win over Murkowski’s vote earlier Saturday, a few provisions in the latest version of the bill specifically benefited her state of Alaska. One of those expanded how much a special group of whalers could deduct in whaling supplies, a source told CNN.

Senate GOP leaders believe they have the votes to pass the measure, but narrowly. If the vote does pass, Senate Democrats are planning a major delay tactic to slow the chamber’s passage of Trump’s agenda, forcing clerks to spend an estimated 10 to 15 hours reading aloud the entire bill.

After the reading, there would be debate on the bill, followed by a “vote-a-rama” before a vote on final passage.

Trump met with Scott and Johnson on Saturday, just hours before GOP leaders hoped to hold the vote, according to those two senators’ close colleague, Lee of Utah. Trump also spoke to other critical votes, such as Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, who earlier Saturday declared his support for the bill. Sen. Paul of Kentucky, another critic of the bill, golfed with the president on Saturday morning, according to Graham.

Thune can afford to lose only three GOP votes on the floor. And three Republicans, Tillis, Johnson and Paul, already voted against the bill.

Late Saturday, Trump took to Truth Social to attack Tillis, saying the North Carolina senator “is making a BIG MISTAKE.” The president added that he will meet with those looking to mount primary challenges against Tillis “over the coming weeks.”

It all amounted to an intense Saturday scramble for Trump and GOP leaders, who are intent on passing the president’s agenda as quickly as possible. Trump has told GOP leaders he wants to sign the bill at the White House on July 4 — and that still requires approval from the narrowly divided GOP House, which is also no guarantee.

House Republicans, meanwhile, held a brief 15-minute call on Saturday, during which Speaker Mike Johnson sought to rally his troops behind the bill and tamp down on any public consternation from his own members. A frustrated Johnson urged his members to keep their powder dry and refrain from weighing in publicly on the Senate’s version of the bill, as so much of it is in flux — which means no posts on X, three sources said.

At least one Republican, Rep. David Valadao of California, posted publicly that he opposed the Senate bill because of changes to Medicaid. And another Republican who is closely watching the Medicaid provisions, Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, told CNN: “I don’t like it. We had hit a sweet spot with our bill.”

Once the Senate is able to clear the first procedural hurdle on the bill, Thune will face an entirely different headache.

Senators will then move onto a marathon session known as a vote-a-rama, which is an open-ended hourslong series of votes on amendments — some political, some substantive — offered mostly by Democrats trying to poison the bill and put Republicans on the spot. The votes will provide fodder for campaign ads down the line.

But this vote-a-rama could be more than just politically painful for Republicans: At least one Republican holdout has signaled she will offer her own amendments to the bill in an unusual move for a GOP bill.

Key Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she wants changes to the bill made through the amendment process or she might vote against it in the end. Her negotiations throughout the session will be critical.

