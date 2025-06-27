Wild donkey shot with an arrow, nature reserve offering $7,000 reward to find suspect



By Joy Benedict

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, California (KCAL) — Riverside County’s DonkeyLand is offering a $7,000 reward to find the suspect or suspects who shot several burros this month.

DonkeyLand staff said at least five wild burros have been shot with arrows in the last couple of weeks. A 6-month-old donkey was found with a gaping wound and rushed to an animal hospital in the latest incident.

Dr. Paul Wan from the SoCal Equine Hospital in Norco has been treating the donkey for the last few days.

“The only thing we could figure out was that he was shot by an arrow,” Wan said.

He added that the wound is thin and about 3 inches deep. The donkey was able to shake it out of its body but lost its herd in the process.

“The depth of it, we couldn’t close because of the infection that’s in there,” Wan said. “He’s been on antibiotics.”

The wild burro will stay in the hospital for a little longer and then head to DonkeyLand’s sanctuary.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the 24-hour dispatch center at 951-776-1099 or the Riverside County Department of Animal Services at 951-358-7387.

