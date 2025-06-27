Update: Arrest made in officer-involved shooting outside Pueblo Loaf ‘N Jug

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) reports that their deputies arrested 23-year-old Hayden Grinstead for an alleged officer-involved shooting Tuesday, June 27, in east Pueblo County.

According to PCSO, Grinstead was arrested today for alleged first-degree assault upon a police officer, second-degree assault on a peace officer, criminal mischief, vehicular eluding, cruelty to animals, and two counts of contempt of court.

Officials say Grinstead was arrested after being released from the hospital, where he had been since the night of the alleged crime, due to two gunshot wounds after a deputy shot at his vehicle after Grinstead hit two patrol vehicles while trying to escape deputies.

PCSO says a deputy was injured when his vehicle was hit, but has since been released from the hospital.

The Critical Incident Response Team continues to investigate the incident.

