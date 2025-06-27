Retraction Statement Regarding June 18, 2025, Article by Burt Levine

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 27, 2025

On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, Houston Style Magazine published an article written by contributing writer Burt Levine that incorrectly attributed several statements to Houston City Council Member At-Large Dr. Letitia Plummer regarding her intentions to run for Harris County Judge. The article, titled “Letitia Plummer: A Bold New Chapter in Harris County’s Leadership Legacy,” has since been removed from our website and content syndication platforms. We wish to clarify and formally retract specific quotations and assertions from that article, which were inaccurately presented as direct statements from Council Member Plummer. These include, but are not limited to, the following: • “Now, I want to lead Harris County — because I know what it means to fight for every neighborhood, every voice, and every future.” • “I’m already serving the entire city. Now, I’m ready to serve the entire county.”

Council Member Plummer has publicly stated that she DID NOT make these remarks to Mr. Levine at any time. After a thorough internal review, we acknowledge that the inclusion of these statements did not meet the editorial standards of accuracy and attribution required by Houston Style Magazine. Mr. Levine’s quotes were neither recorded nor verified and thus do not reflect any confirmed public position or statement made by Dr. Plummer. Additionally, the article gave the impression that Council Member Plummer had officially declared her candidacy for Harris County Judge. As of this statement’s release, no such announcement has been made, and no campaign filing for the office has occurred, per official Harris County records. We extend our sincere apologies to Council Member Letitia Plummer, her staff, and our readers for this error. We are taking this matter seriously and implementing additional editorial review processes to ensure greater accountability and fact-checking in future political reporting. The views expressed in the June 18th article were solely those of the contributor and should not be interpreted as the official position or reporting standard of Houston Style Magazine.

Francis Page, Jr. – Editor
Houston Style Magazine

