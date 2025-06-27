Manitou Springs works to improve flood mitigation structure

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Manitou Springs says Williams Canyon has been a central component of the City’s flood control strategy since the damaging floods of the early 2010s. According to the city, they have successfully completed the first of the scheduled Williams Canyon maintenance cycles.

The city says this was the first of two scheduled maintenance cycles for Williams Cayon in 2025, concluding a summer phase on June 18.

In response to floods, the City says they are working alongside federal and state partners, and have undertaken a multi-phase channel improvement project that began in 2015 and was substantially completed by 2018.

According to the city, to ensure the integrity and performance of the flood mitigation infrastructure, the City upholds a formal biannual maintenance agreement.

Officals say, the work took place over four days and involved a five-person crew. Tasks included sediment and debris removal, vegetation management, channel inspections, and erosion control.

