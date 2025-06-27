Man to spend 50 months in prison for putting a bomb in his former home

By Michael Cusanelli

Click here for updates on this story

BURLINGTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — A Bennington man who was found guilty of possessing a bomb will spend more than four years in prison, according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Vermont said Tyler Hayes, 43, was sentenced this week to 50 months in prison. Hayes was previously convicted by a jury of possessing an unregistered bomb and of possessing a bomb as a convicted drug user.

Court records show that law enforcement found a bomb at Hayes’ former home in Bennington after he abandoned the property in February 2023. Witnesses told jurors that Hayes had discussed building a bomb for months and had at one point offered to trade a bomb for fentanyl.

Hayes will have to complete three years of supervised release after he completes his sentence.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.