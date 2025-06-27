Man dies while in custody of police, prompting investigation



By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died while in the custody of Baltimore police, prompting an investigation by the Maryland Attorney General.

This was the third death in about two weeks that involved Baltimore police.

Investigators said the man appeared to be suffering from a mental health crisis at the intersection of West Franklin Street and North Franklintown Road on Tuesday, June 24, when an officer attempted to restrain him.

While in restraints and waiting for medical assistance, the AG’s office said the man became unresponsive and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

The AG’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) is investigating.

AG: Man goes unconscious while handcuffed

Investigators said the man approached a Baltimore Police officer, who was stopped at a traffic light in a marked patrol vehicle.

The man walked into the middle of the roadway a couple of times as the officer was speaking with him, according to the AG’s Office.

Investigators said the officer attempted to restrain the man for his safety, and when other officers arrived, he was placed in handcuffs and leg restraints.

Moments later, at around 10:30 p.m., the man became unresponsive, investigators said.

The officers were wearing body cameras and recorded the incident.

2 killed in Baltimore police shootings

The man’s death on Wednesday was the third that involved Baltimore police in the past two weeks.

Also on Wednesday, June 25, officers in West Baltimore shot and killed a 70-year-old woman who attacked them with a knife, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

The woman allegedly lunged at the officers with the knife before she was shot twice. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Worley said officers responded to the home on Mosher Street for a mental health crisis.

He said officers attempted to take her into custody for her safety, but when she didn’t comply with orders, she was tased and then shot.

Worley said there have been more than 20 calls to the home this year, including for behavioral health crises.

“I think this is a nationwide crisis with behavioral health crisis. Unfortunately, too many of them end up with the use of force,” Worley said. “We’ve done an excellent job with training our officers, getting them to de-escalate these situations. Unfortunately, this one, they weren’t able to de-escalate, and it ended in tragedy.”

On June 17, Baltimore police shot and killed Bilal “BJ” Abdullah Jr. after he ran from officers and fired shots, hitting an officer in the foot.

Body cam video shows Abdullah, who was a local arabber, fired three shots from a handgun that was recovered at the scene. Officers fired 38 shots.

“This is truly a tragic incident,” said Worley. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family of Mr. Abdullah, our officers and our community.”

Both incidents are being investigated by the Attorney General’s Office, which follows the protocol for police shootings.

