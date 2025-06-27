GE Appliances moving China manufacturing to Louisville, creating 800 jobs

By Alex Suckow

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — One of Louisville’s biggest employers is making a massive investment, bringing hundreds of jobs into the Commonwealth from overseas.

According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, GE Appliances is going to invest $490 million into its global corporate headquarters at Appliance Park in Buechel. It’s the largest investment in the company’s history.

GE Appliances will be bringing laundry production to Louisville as they reshore some production from China.

“Today’s announcement brings more appliance manufacturing back to the United States and solidifies Kentucky and Louisville as the global headquarters of GE Appliances,” Beshear said. “GE Appliances is one of Kentucky’s most important companies and signature brands, and we are excited about this additional commitment.”

It’ll create 800 full-time jobs in Louisville.

We’re told the deal came together in just the last month. GE Appliances CEO Kevin Nolan said the deal moved quickly, and that Kentucky beat out other states being considered.

Mayor Craig Greenberg added that the city was able to provide $4 million in cash incentives to GE Appliances to help sway the company.

Nolan said President Donald Trump’s tariffs placed on China played a role in the decision to move, but the main reason was because the company is focused on consolidating its work force.

As part of the investigation, GE Appliances will redesign Building 2 and add new automation, robotics and technology to production.

Soon, they’ll start producing more than 15 different kinds of front load washing machines, including their new combination washer and dryer.

The new product lines are scheduled to begin production in 2027.

