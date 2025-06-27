Bat tests positive for rabies in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment has confirmed that a bat has tested positive for rabies in Pueblo County.

No information was provided by officials on where exactly the bat was discovered, but PDPHE is encouraging residents across the county to stay away from wildlife and ensure their pets are vaccinated for rabies.

Bats are tested for rabies if they come into contact with humans or pets, or if one is found inside a home, PDPHE said.

“Rabies is caused by a virus transmitted by the bite of an infected animal," Scott Cowan, PDPHE program manager, said. " Rabies also can be transmitted if the infected animal’s saliva gets into a cut or break in the skin or through the eyes, nose, or mouth."

Bat’s teeth are very small and sharp, and a bite wound may not be visible, PDPHE said.

If you find a bat inside your home or acting strangely outdoors, the department says to immediately leave the area and take your pets away from the bat.

“Never touch or handle a bat or wild animal,” stated Cowan. “Protect your pets by vaccinating them against rabies through a licensed veterinarian. Rabies vaccinations must be given regularly, so check your pet’s records or talk to your veterinarian."

To avoid exposure to rabies, health officials urge:

Never touch a bat or any other wild animal.

or any other wild animal. If you are bitten by a bat or other wild animal, wash the bite thoroughly with soap and water then contact your physician and PDPHE.

then contact your physician and PDPHE. Make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies. Keep in mind that vaccines not administered by a licensed veterinarian are not considered valid vaccinations in the State of Colorado, including Pueblo County.

If you find a bat acting strangely, you're asked to contact the United States Department of Agriculture (719) 355-9629 to collect the bat for testing, and notify PDPHE at (719) 583-4307 to report the incident.

