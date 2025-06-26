UPDATE: Suspect identified in overnight police shooting at the Antero Apartment complex 

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified 51-year-old Jesus Ramirez Jr. as the suspect who died following an overnight police shooting at the Antero Apartment complex in eastern Colorado Springs.

CSPD says that officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of Michelle Court. Once arriving, CSPD says they found Ramirez armed with a gun.

According to police, they told him to drop the weapon. Police say he then raised the firearm and fired at least one round toward the officers. In response, CSPD says two officers fired at least one round, hitting Ramirez.

Police report that no officers or bystanders were injured during the incident, and the investigation remains active.

Per department policy, the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.

