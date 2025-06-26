Treatment options for Coloradans with substance use disorder will be expanding

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, starting July 1, will be required to provide reentry services to people before they are released from the Division of Youth Services or a Department of Corrections facility.

According to officials, the reentry services will be:

Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) medications, via an opioid treatment program;

A 30-day supply of additional medications, if needed; and

Case management services, which are assumed to include screening, brief intervention, and care coordination services.

Officials say that, in addition, the Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) will begin to collect and share data on admission denials from withdrawal management facilities. BHA will also contract with a third-party to support behavioral health providers pursuing safety net status, offering assistance with billing, cost reporting, and payer enrollment.

This new legislation was sponsored by Senator Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton, who said, “More than 1,500 of our neighbors died from a drug overdose here in Colorado last year, a heartbreaking number we must work hard to reduce,” said Mullica. “In recent years, we’ve advanced a number of policies to tackle this crisis, including this bill to expand treatment options for folks struggling with substance use disorders."

