Jason Kelce’s annual celebrity bartending event to benefit Eagles Autism Foundation takes over Sea Isle City

By Alicia Roberts

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (KYW) — Despite the heat, thousands gathered at the Jersey Shore for Jason Kelce’s annual celebrity bartending event.

No one knows how to throw a party quite like Kelce — and no party is complete without a grand entrance by the host himself.

Kelce sported a red, white and blue Speedo as he made an entrance, and he gathered his celebrity friends to help him bartend for thousands of Eagles fans who packed Ocean Drive in Sea Isle on Wednesday, with all proceeds benefitting the Eagles Autism Foundation.

“As long as people are still interested in coming, I’m still interested in doing it,” Kelce said.

Fan favorites like Brandon Graham, Landon Dickerson and Cooper DeJean were on hand serving drinks, signing autographs and taking photos with fans.

“I know it’s hot out here, the turnout is amazing,” Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson said. “It’s a great time, and we’re going to raise a lot of money and have a lot of fun today.”

Kelce said he looks forward to this event every year.

“One, it’s a great cause to raise money around. Two, you get to have a blast with the fans and drink a bunch. And then, three — you get to hang out with a bunch of the guys you used to love hanging around with every day, so it’s a great event for us.”

Many fans gathered before 8 a.m. to get a spot in line, but they say it’s all worth it.

Cami Amatucci got married on Saturday and wanted to celebrate with her favorite Eagles players.

“I said, ‘Go birds,’ in my vows, it’s only perfect to be here,” Amatucci said.

Many said today is a great day to be an Eagles fan, and they’re already looking forward to next year.

