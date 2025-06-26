‘It’s a reason to smile’: A’s players get some puppy therapy while visiting Sacramento SPCA

By Michelle Dapper

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Several players for the Athletics had a busy morning as they visited the Sacramento SPCA.

“I think it just is a light moment. You know, you get to smile and laugh and just hang out with some cute animals,” said A’s pitcher, Mason Miller.

The Athletics are teaming up with the Sacramento SPCA for their first non-profit partnership since moving to West Sacramento.

“It definitely makes you realize there’s a lot of other things out in the world and, you know, just coming here and being able to interact with these dogs and these cats, It’s been it’s been great,” said A’s pitcher, Mitch Spence.

The A’s are fresh off a 13-3 loss to Houston on Tuesday night and nothing changes the mood like puppy therapy.

“It’s a forget-all, you know, it’s a new day. It’s a reason to smile. And, you know, we show up to the ballpark later today, you know, reinvigorated and ready to go again tonight,” added Miller.

The Athletics take on Houston once again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Sutter Health Park.

