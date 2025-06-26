Colorado Springs man sentenced to 141 months for armed robberies of Brinks employees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado (USAO-CO) announces that Jahlique Rahmir Dorsey, 25, of Colorado Springs, was sentenced to 141 months in federal prison for robbery and waving a firearm during the crime.

According to the plea agreement, on September 26, 2023, Dorsey and another individual robbed an employee of Brinks who was servicing ATMs at a Wells Fargo bank in Colorado Springs.

According to USAO-CO, the victim said two males walked up to him, each pointing a firearm at him. They took his bag and service weapon before leaving in an SUV.

Officials report that the bag contained only rubber bands because Dorsey and his co-defendant robbed the victim before he had serviced the ATM.

The plea agreement further states that on October 2, 2023, Dorsey and the same individual robbed another Brinks employee who was servicing an ATM at a Wells Fargo bank in Aurora, Colorado.

According to the plea agreement, the victim was removing money from an ATM and refilling the cash supply. Dorsey and the other individual approached the victim on foot and pointed guns at him. One of the defendants punched the victim in the mouth during a physical altercation and stole his service weapon and the Brinks bag, which contained cash.

“The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force is making a real impact on violent crime by operating as a unified team. Working in close partnership with law enforcement agencies across the Front Range—including in Aurora, Castle Rock, and Colorado Springs—our task force is identifying violent offenders and bringing them to justice,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.