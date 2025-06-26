Brush Fire at County Road 309, moving East and South in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Garfield County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has started pre-evacuation at County Road 329 for a brush fire.

Evacuations are one mile West and East of the Intersection of County Road 309 and 320.

GCSO says to evacuate to Parachute Fairgrounds if you are on the west side; if you are on the east side, officials say to go to Garfield County Fairgrounds.

