Amber Alert issued for missing Idaho teenagers feared to be with FLDS group in Utah

(CNN) — Idaho State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two missing Idaho teenagers believed to be headed to a Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints group in Utah.

Siblings Allen Larand Fischer, 13, and Rachelle Leray Fischer, 15, were reported missing from Monteview, Idaho, on Sunday and “may be with adult siblings,” the state police said.

“It is believed that the children willingly left to return to Trenton, Utah due to religious beliefs,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media, adding the teens previously lived in Trenton.

The teens’ mother, Elizabeth Roundy, is a former FLDS member who has sole court-ordered custody of Allen and Rachelle, she told CNN affiliate KIFI.

“Their father’s been trying to get them away from me because I left the FLDS and he believes that I’m an apostate,” she said.

Since the Amber Alert was issued Monday, detectives have narrowed down the time frame that the children went missing to Sunday between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time.

“At this time, we are unsure if they have left the immediate area or are still close by,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The sibling’s now 18-year-old sister, Elintra Dee Fischer, was also reported missing in January 2023, the sheriff’s office noted.

Allen was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, while Rachelle was last seen wearing a green dress, according to state police. Law enforcement agencies are asking anyone who may have seen the missing siblings to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

