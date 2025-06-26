5 things to know for June 26: Classified info, Judges sued, Immigration, Mississippi execution, Man vs. machine

By Jade Walker

(CNN) — In recent years, corals across the world have been hit by mass bleaching events due to record-high ocean temperatures. Since corals support one-quarter of all marine life, reduce storm surge and protect against erosion, it’s important for humans to help them survive and thrive. So, researchers are looking for “super corals” — species that are more resilient to environmental changes — and seeding them along the Great Barrier Reef.

1. Classified info

The Trump administration plans to further limit its sharing of classified information with Congress after the leak of an early intelligence assessment that said its attack on Iran wasn’t as successful as President Donald Trump claimed. Although White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt originally blamed the leak on “an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community,” the administration now believes the report was leaked after being posted to a system used for sharing classified intelligence with Congress, a senior White House official said. The Senate will receive a briefing on Iran today; the House briefing will be held on Friday. This is not the first time the White House has kept Congressional leaders — particularly Democrats — in the dark about classified matters. Although Trump and his team reportedly contacted top Republicans before the US strikes, some key Democrats were not informed until after the attack.

2. Judges sued

The Trump administration has become so frustrated with the federal judiciary blocking its efforts to deport immigrants without due process that it is trying a new tactic: suing all 15 federal judges in Maryland. Last month, Chief Judge George L. Russell III signed an order blocking the administration from immediately removing from the US any immigrants who filed paperwork with the Maryland district court seeking a review of their detention. The administration claims the order violates a Supreme Court ruling and impedes President Trump’s authority to enforce immigration laws. Now, the administration wants all of the Maryland judges to recuse themselves so a federal judge from another state can hear the case. James Sample, a constitutional law professor at Hofstra University, described the lawsuit as further erosion of legal norms by the administration.

3. Immigration

A federal appeals court has ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” the return of a Salvadoran man who was deported last month just 30 minutes after the same court ruled he shouldn’t be removed from the US. Jordin Melgar-Salmeron, 31, is at least the fourth individual to be wrongly removed from the US, despite court rulings or protected status. In court documents, the US government acknowledged that a “perfect storm of errors occurred to allow for Petitioner’s untimely, and inadvertent, removal, despite the Government’s assurance and the eventual stay order.”

4. Mississippi execution

A 79-year-old man who was convicted decades ago of kidnapping and murder was executed on Wednesday in Mississippi. Richard Gerald Jordan was sentenced to death in 1976 for kidnapping and killing Edwina Marter, a bank loan officer’s wife, in a violent ransom scheme. He was the longest-serving man on the state’s death row. “It should have happened a long time ago,” Eric Marter, son of the victim, told AP before the execution.

5. Man vs. machine

Residents in Santa Monica, California, say the flashing lights, backup beeps and horns on Waymo robotaxis are keeping them up at night. They’re also vexed by the vehicles’ human attendants, who work in large lots located in residential areas and loudly vacuum the taxis between fares. After receiving numerous complaints, Waymo purchased quieter vacuums and limited the late-night use of the lot that was drawing the most complaints. However, some locals said the company — and the city — haven’t done enough. And since none of the current laws or regulations apply to these situations, a handful of folks are fighting back by protesting with standoffs.

