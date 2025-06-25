Man faces attempted murder charge after pushing woman into Miami River, police say

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI (WFOR) — A man has been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder after police said he pushed a woman into the Miami River Tuesday morning during an argument.

Authorities said William Youmans, 47, had been arrested and charged.

Officers and firefighters responded to reports of a possible drowning shortly before 11 a.m. near 114 SW North River Drive, according to the Miami Police Department. The woman was found unconscious and remains in critical condition, authorities said.

Emergency crews pulled the woman from the water and performed lifesaving measures before transporting her to the trauma center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police initially reported the woman had died, but later clarified she remained on life support and had not been officially pronounced dead.

Further details about the case and the victim’s identity have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

