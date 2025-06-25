Deputy, two suspects injured in car crash, officer-involved shooting outside Pueblo Loaf ‘N Jug

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The 10th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team says it is investigating an overnight officer-involved shooting in Pueblo that sent a deputy and two suspects to the hospital.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), deputies responded to a call at around 11:30 p.m. on June 24, reporting a "suspicious vehicle" outside the Pueblo Loaf 'N Jug at 31918 E. Highway 96.

When deputies arrived on scene and tried to contact the occupants of the vehicle, the driver drove into a patrol vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

According to PCSO, shots were then fired, though at this time it has not been confirmed if law enforcement, the occupants of the car or both fired those shots.

The suspect then drove off westbound on Highway 96. Deputies pursued and conducted a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver, causing the suspect's vehicle to roll near Highway 96 and Vision Lane, the sheriff's office said.

The driver and passenger in the car were taken into custody and transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, PCSO said. The 23-year-old driver, who has not been publicly identified yet, was later transported to a Colorado Springs hospital for further treatment.

A deputy was also injured when his patrol car was hit by the suspect's vehicle, and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PCSO said the Critical Incident Response Team, led by the Pueblo Police Department, is now investigating the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting and crash are still being investigated. PCSO said more details will be released as they become available.

KRDO13 crews reported seeing a heavy law enforcement presence near the gas station and the area around Highway 96 and Vision Lane. Officials say they expect that presence to last for several hours as the investigation continues.



