Winning design for Queen Elizabeth II memorial unveiled

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Queen Elizabeth II’s official memorial in London’s St. James’ Park will feature a translucent bridge evoking the tiara she wore on her wedding day, as well as landscaped gardens and a statue of her husband Prince Philip.

The winning bid was submitted by architects Foster + Partners and fought off competition from four other shortlisted entries, the UK’s Cabinet Office announced on Tuesday.

With its two gates and two gardens joined by paths and a bridge, the design seeks to celebrate the ways in which the late Queen unified dualities in her life together, like “balancing tradition and modernity, public duty and private faith, the United Kingdom and a global Commonwealth,” the Cabinet Office said.

Foster + Partners’ proposal seeks to sit quietly within London’s oldest royal park, which borders three palaces – Westminster, St. James’ Palace and Buckingham Palace – in the heart of the British capital.

Its plan will remake the park with a “light touch,” much like the Queen who “encompassed… periods of significant change, socially and technologically… with a light touch,” the firm’s celebrated founder Norman Foster said in an interview with PA Media news agency.

A cast-glass balustrade along the bridge will echo the design of the Queen Mary Fringe diamond tiara Elizabeth wore at her wedding to Prince Philip. She later lent the tiara to her granddaughter Princess Beatrice for her wedding in 2020.

Every effort will be taken to preserve the exisiting nature and biodiversity in the park, Foster added, with the bridge’s design avoiding the need for heavy building work or big excavations.

It will replace a pre-existing blue bridge and have a “very gentle presence at night, almost a kind of light lighting experience, and translucent and absolutely flat, hugging the surface of the lake so seamlessly.”

Construction of the memorial will be carried out in such a way that “the precious route across (St. James’ Park) will never be closed,” Foster added in a statement.

A statue of the late monarch will stand at the newly-named Queen Elizabeth II Place beside Marlborough Gate, an existing entrance to the park, while a statue of Philip will stand next to a new Prince Philip Gate on the other side of the park. A planned statue of the couple together will also feature in the memorial.

Meanwhile, a contemporary wind sculpture created by artist Yinka Shonibare will feature floral designs inspired by Elizabeth’s coronation gown, according to PA Media.

Gardens representing both the Commonwealth and the UK will “create spaces for reflection and coming together,” a statement released by Foster + Partners said.

The memorial will aim to create a “gentler, quieter, more contemplative” atmosphere, “and an opportunity to rediscover, or perhaps for some to discover, the legacy of Her Majesty,” Foster told PA Media.

The finalized design, which is subject to change while it is refined, will be announced in April 2026 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the late Queen’s birth.

The proposal was selected after a committee considered feedback from the public, stakeholders and cultural experts.

Other shortlisted designs included a lily pad-inspired walkway, a bronze oak tree and a pair of gently curved bridges.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.