Southern Colorado shelter takes in 8 dogs found abandoned at state park

SAN LUIS VALLEY, Colo. (KRDO) – After being found abandoned at a Colorado state park, eight dogs are now getting a second chance at a better life thanks to a southern Colorado animal shelter that stepped in to help.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the eight dogs were found abandoned at Navajo State Park on June 15, at the Piedra River fishing access. The agency closed the area until they could round up the pups.

Courtesy: CPW

After a week, CPW said nobody came forward to claim the pups, so state officials built them a temporary pen and gave them food and water.

According to CPW, the agency contacted nearby shelters, both in Colorado and in New Mexico, but they were all full and couldn't take more animals.

Courtesy: CPW

CPW said they finally found a shelter in Utah willing to take the abandoned dogs – but that's when Humane Colorado's San Luis Valley Animal Center offered to take all eight dogs in.

"Thanks to some human kindness, we got the help we needed today," CPW said.

The agency says they'll be stopping by with peanut butter for the dogs, and said the Navajo State Park team is assisting with cash donations for the dogs' care.

If you want to help give one of these dogs a second chance at finding a forever home, you can call the San Luis Valley Animal Center at 719-212-6500.

