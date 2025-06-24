One adult, one minor arrested for attacking people with pots and pans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Early Tuesday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) say they arrested two people, an adult and a minor, for attacking another minor with pots and pans.

CSPD says that just before 1:00 a.m. on June 24, 2025, they were called to Marion Drive in east Colorado Springs for a disturbance in an apartment complex. They report receiving approximately ten calls that night regarding two groups of people.

When officers arrived, they found the first group, who told them that they'd been "jumped" in the stairwell of the apartment complex earlier and hit with pots and pans. However, police found a video on social media that showed the first group attacking a second group outside in the courtyard, also with pots and pans.

Ultimately, police arrested two people, one adult and one minor, for assaulting another minor. CSPD is still looking for three other people that they suspect to be involved in the assault.

The adult arrested was identified as 19-year-old Amiya Guzman.

