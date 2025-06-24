Here We Grow Again: The Plant Project Blooms Anew at M-K-T Heights in Houston

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

June 24, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) —

HOUSTON, TX – June 24, 2025 — Get ready to grow, Houston! The Plant Project — Texas’ first Black woman-owned plant shop — is proudly returning to the city in full bloom with a brand-new location at M-K-T Heights (600 N. Shepherd Drive, Suite 117). The soft reopening is set for **Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM**, promising an afternoon of beauty, botanicals, and community spirit.

Led by visionary founder **Bree Iman Clarke**, The Plant Project isn’t just a shop — it’s a cultural movement rooted in nature, self-care, and inclusivity. Originally launched in 2021 at Montrose Collective, the plant boutique quickly gained a devoted following by offering more than houseplants — it offered a haven. Now, Clarke is taking her beloved brand to the next level with a curated **Botanical Boutique** in the vibrant M-K-T Heights development.

Saturday’s soft reopening will give Houstonians a first peek at the lush new space, complete with complimentary Prosecco, bites, and beats from DJ 9th Sage. Guests will be among the first to explore an expanded collection of greenery, thoughtfully sourced botanicals, locally made goods, and one-of-a-kind home décor items inspired by the natural world. The new **Bree Blooms Floral Bar** will be a centerpiece of the space, showcasing fresh-cut flowers from regional growers — a fragrant testament to The Plant Project’s commitment to sustainability and local partnerships.

More than a retail destination, The Plant Project has become a hub for connection, healing, and growth. Its workshops — ranging from plant care and repotting tutorials to deeper conversations around mental wellness and community empowerment — have helped transform the simple act of nurturing a plant into a meaningful ritual of self-love. At the new M-K-T location, these community-driven experiences will continue to blossom, with a new calendar of events focused on biodiversity, urban gardening, and sustainable living.

“We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back with open arms and open hearts,” said Clarke. “The Plant Project is more than just a shop — it’s a space where people come to feel seen, valued, and inspired. I’m so proud of what we’ve built here in Houston, and this new chapter at M-K-T Heights is all about growing deeper roots with the community that’s supported us from the beginning.”

In addition to the Houston shop, Clarke also operates a Dallas location and leads **The Iman Project**, an inclusive lifestyle brand dedicated to creative storytelling, home design, and intentional connection. Her impact has not gone unnoticed — Clarke received **Congressional recognition** for being the first Black woman to own and operate a plant boutique in Texas, and she continues to be a trailblazer for diversity in the wellness and botanical space.

🌿 **The Plant Project invites you to join them this Saturday, June 28 from 1–4 PM at M-K-T Heights for an inspiring soft reopening event.** Come explore, sip, shop, and connect with Houston’s thriving plant-loving community as a new season of growth begins.

To learn more, visit (the-plantproject.com) and follow @theplantproject_ on Instagram and Facebook for updates, workshop schedules, and the upcoming **Grand Reopening Celebration**.

