Driver trapped after car crashes, lands on its front grill in Pennsylvania

By Rachael Lardani

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A car flipped and landed on its front grill in Lebanon County on Monday, according to the Neversink Fire Company.

The crash happened at the Frederick Chevrolet dealer in the 500 block of Quentin Road near Isabel Drive in North Cornwall Township shortly after 4 p.m.

Arriving crews found the car in an upright position with the driver trapped inside, according to the fire company.

Rescue personnel responded to stabilize the car and cut off the driver’s side door. The company said the driver was freed from the car in about 13 minutes.

No significant injuries were reported, according to the fire company.

Crews remained at the scene for about an hour before clearing.

Photos of the wreck show the car on its front grill against a pickup truck.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.