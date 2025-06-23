New York high school student athlete killed after tree fell on car, officials confirm

By Benny Nezaj & Michael Cusanelli

CHAZY, New York (WPTZ) — A Chazy Central Rural School senior and softball player was killed on Friday after a tree fell on her car.

The Chazy Central Rural School Superintendent sent a note to the campus community saying that 12th grader Kennedy Columbus was killed in the crash on Lake Shore Road.

New York State Police said Columbus, 18, was driving a Ford Bronco on Lake Shore Road just after noon when a tree fell from the north shoulder of the road and struck her vehicle.

The impact caused the truck to overturn and hit a utility pole, causing the power lines to connect. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Columbus was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The road was closed for several hours as crews worked to repair damaged power lines. It reopened around 4:45 p.m.

In a letter sent to the community, a spokesperson for Chazy Central Rural School said in part:

“This is an unimaginable loss, and our entire school community is grieving. We ask that you speak openly and compassionately with your children this evening. A loss like this can be overwhelming, and no one should face it alone. Our hearts are with Kennedy’s family and all who knew and loved her. We will share more information in the coming days.”

Columbus was a pitcher on the Chazy High School softball team who had spoken with NBC5 in the past. In May, Columbus was an NBC5 Play of the Week nominee for an inside-the-park home run that helped the Eagles to victory in Game 6.

Chazy High School will remain open on Friday evening for anyone in the community who needs a place to gather, grieve or seek support. Counselors and support staff are being made available to help students and the community in the days ahead.

Columbus was set to graduate next week on June 27.

