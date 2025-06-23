Man struck by lightning in shallow water off Florida beach dies, officials say

By Allison Petro

Click here for updates on this story

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — A man who was struck by lightning in New Smyrna Beach on Friday has died, according to officials.

The 29-year-old man from Colorado was in ankle-deep water when he was struck.

Emergency responders and a bystander performed CPR and other life-saving measures. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, Tammy Malphurs, director of Volusia County Beach Safety, confirmed the 29-year-old died.

Officials have not revealed further details about the victim’s identity.

Two other people were struck by lightning nearby on the same day.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.