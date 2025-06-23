Drake Maye married his longtime girlfriend over the weekend

By Matt Geagan

BOSTON (WBZ) — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye picked up his first ring over the weekend. The 22-year-old married his longtime sweetheart, Ann Michael Hudson, whom he started dating when the two were just 12 years old.

Maye and Hudson were married Saturday night, and shared photos from their special day on Instagram on Sunday.

“What a night,” wrote Maye. “Cheers forever. I love you!”

The Patriots also celebrated the special occasion with a post on the team’s X account.

“Congratulations to the Mayes,” wrote the Patriots.

Maye and Michael started dating in 2015 and both attended the University of North Carolina after graduating high school. Maye was drafted third overall by the Patriots out of UNC in 2024, and got engaged to Michael in January. Maye actually missed out on Mike Vrabel’s introductory press conference in New England as he and Michael were vacationing in Mexico, where the quarterback proposed to his now-wife.

Patriots fans are hoping this is the first of many rings Maye acquires while with New England. The Patriots are his team now as he heads into his first full season as the franchise’s starting quarterback, with some some big expectations following Maye into his second NFL season.

Maye went 3-9 in his 12 starts for for the Patriots in 2024 as a rookie. He completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, and also ran for 421 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

