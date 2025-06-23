Bessemer neighbors call for safety task force to address crime, trash, and homelessness

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Residents in Pueblo’s Bessemer neighborhood say their community is under siege and they’re calling on the city council to step in.

Residents describe a rise in homelessness, drug use, and illegal dumping, and are pushing for the creation of a “Bessemer Safety Task Force.”

At Monday night’s city council work session, Bessemer residents made an emotional plea for help, saying they’re tired of living in fear and feeling ignored.

"We are being invaded by the homeless, the addicts of the homeless, and gang members, and we can't get the help that we need in Bessemer," said Betty Finley, a longtime resident.

Finley says her neighborhood has been overwhelmed by trash, burned-out homes, and open drug use.

"We got to get rid of the homeless. We've got to get rid of the crimes. Their trash is everywhere - in our yards and our alleys," she added.

She and others urged council members to create a safety task force to coordinate law enforcement, cleanup, and help with outreach efforts. However, several council members said their power to act is limited.

"Our role in council - we put out the ordinances, we put out the laws, the codes and things that give the mayor the authority to exercise all of the enforcement through her police department," said Councilmember Regina Maestri.

Among those ordinances: rules banning loitering, curfews for minors, and an attempt to outlaw needle exchange programs - the latter of which was struck down in court for violating state law.

Councilmember Roger Gomez said enforcement remains a challenge due to staffing shortages.

"We have a police department that's down in staff. They can't do the proactive stuff they'd love to do. They're on the end of this - it’s all reactive. And we're not the only city going through this," Gomez said.

While no formal task force was created Monday night, council members encouraged residents to organize within their communities through existing neighborhood watch groups and other local efforts.

Bessemer residents say they plan to keep pushing for more direct city action.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.