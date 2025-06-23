5 things to know for June 23: US-Iran, Israel-Iran, Church attack, Mahmoud Khalil, Ten Commandments

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — From digging into President Donald Trump’s battle with the courts to deciding whether people can be required to identify themselves before viewing porn online, the Supreme Court in the coming days is set to deliver its most dramatic decisions of the year.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. US-Iran

As President Donald Trump weighs the idea of regime change in Iran, the Iranian power structure appears to be more focused on how it will respond to America’s attack on its nuclear facilities. The Iranian envoy to the UN condemned the US and Israel for their “acts of aggression” and asked the Security Council to address such “injustice and gross violations.” Iranian hardliners and members of parliament took to social media to call for retaliation after the US strikes, including attacks on American bases in the region, the disruption of oil shipments in the Strait of Hormuz and a possible withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The attacks have also inspired thousands of Iranians to demonstrate against Trump and the US. One Iranian politician said even people critical of the regime were protesting.

2. Israel-Iran

With the Israel-Iran conflict in its 11th day, both countries have launched a fresh wave of strikes on each other. About 20 Israeli fighter jets attacked military targets in Tehran and the western Iranian city of Kermanshah. The Israel Defense Forces said the strikes took out several surface-to-surface missile launch and storage sites. Six Iranian airports were also targeted overnight and at least 15 fighter jets and helicopters were reportedly destroyed. In retaliation, Iran reportedly fired missiles at Israel, prompting people across the country to take shelter. Although the IDF attributed the sounds of explosions to interceptions or fallen projectiles, teams of first responders were still dispatched to reported impact sites.

3. Church attack

A suicide bomber attacked a Greek Orthodox church in Syria on Sunday, killing at least 20 people and injuring dozens more, the country’s health ministry said. The attacker reportedly opened fire on the congregation of Mar Elias Church in Damascus and then blew himself up using an explosive vest. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Syria’s Ministry of Interior Affairs told CNN that it was carried out by a “suicide bomber affiliated with the terrorist organization ISIS.” The United States’ Special Envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack, called the attack an act of “cowardice.”

4. Mahmoud Khalil

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil reunited with his wife and met his newborn son for the first time after being detained for 104 days at an ICE facility in Louisiana. A judge ordered Khalil’s release on bail Friday after finding he was not a flight risk nor a danger to public safety. The Columbia University graduate played a central role in negotiations on behalf of pro-Palestinian student protesters last year. Although he is a lawful permanent resident and is married to a US citizen, Khalil was one of the first people the Trump administration arrested in its crackdown on student activists. “Trump and his administration, they chose the wrong person for this,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that there is a ‘right’ person for this. There’s no right person who should be detained for actually protesting a genocide, for protesting their university.”

5. Ten Commandments

A panel of three federal appellate judges ruled on Friday that a Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments to be posted in public school classrooms is unconstitutional. “This is a resounding victory for the separation of church and state and public education,” said Heather L. Weaver, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union. “…The Fifth Circuit has held Louisiana accountable to a core constitutional promise: Public schools are not Sunday schools, and they must welcome all students, regardless of faith.” Over the weekend, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a similar bill requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in all public school classrooms. He also signed legislation that allows school districts to provide students and staff with a daily voluntary period of prayer or time to read religious texts during school hours.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Thunderstruck!

The Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers 103-91 Sunday night and won their first NBA title since moving from Seattle to Oklahoma.

National baseball champs, again

For the second time in three years, the Louisiana State University Tigers have won the College World Series.

Jones bows out

Jon Jones, 37, who laid claim to being the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all time, announced his retirement over the weekend.

Thank you for being a … frenemy?

Apparently, not all of “The Golden Girls” were as warm and fuzzy as the sitcom’s theme song suggested. Two of the show’s stars “couldn’t warm up to each other if they were cremated together,” a co-producer recently said.

Decanting success

The winners of the Decanter World Wine Awards 2025 were recently announced and one country triumphed above all others.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$200,000

That’s how much money 55% of Americans said they would need to make — or more — per year to “feel rich/attain financial freedom,” a new survey showed.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“These reefs are essential to protecting the islands they surround. Without action taken now, we risk allowing these reefs to erode past the point of no return.”

— Kelly J. van Woesik, after studying the exploding population of sea urchins in Hōnaunau Bay in Hawaii. Sea urchins eat the reef and too many of them can cause damaging erosion.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

‘No more war!’

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was holding a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the weekend when he learned about President Trump’s attack on Iran. In reacting to the news, Sanders and the audience did not mince words.

5 Things AM is edited by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.