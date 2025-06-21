Shattered tempered glass goggles prompt officials to drain lap pool

By Nick Lentz

LIVONIA, Michigan (WWJ) — Livonia, Michigan, city officials are highlighting a safety rule after a pair of tempered glass goggles shattered in a pool, requiring it to be drained.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department said in a Facebook post on Friday that the lap pool at Clements Circle Splash Park had to be drained over the past few weeks because the goggles shattered in the water.

Officials warn that swim goggles made with tempered glass “can break on impact,” and the tiny glass pieces from the break are difficult to spot and take out of the pool. The material is often found in scuba-style goggles.

“To keep everyone safe, we must close the pool whenever glass is present,” the city said.

Livonia officials say swim masks and goggles made of tempered glass are prohibited at city pools, except during scuba courses.

