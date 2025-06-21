Florida Attorney General proposes “Alligator Alcatraz” as immigration detention site in Everglades

By Alyssa Dzikowski

Florida (WFOR) — Florida’s attorney general has proposed a temporary detention facility called “Alligator Alcatraz,” which he wants to build in the Everglades to house what he calls “criminal aliens.”

As of now, the area is an old airstrip used as a pilot training facility and is surrounded by pythons and alligators.

In a video posted on social media platform “X”, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said:

“Efficient. Low cost opportunity to build a temporary detention facility because you don’t need to invest that much into the perimeter. People get out. There’s not much waiting for them, other than alligators and pythons. Nowhere to go, nowhere to hide.”

Uthmeier says the facility would sit on the already constructed runway, hold more than 1,000 beds, and be surrounded by the Everglades — though it is not part of Everglades National Park.

Many are rejecting the idea, citing environmental concerns — including Executive Director of Friends of the Everglades, Eve Samples.

“This site is really important to Friends of the Everglades. It’s actually the reason Friends of the Everglades was founded by Marjory Stoneman Douglas in 1969, to stop what would have been the world’s largest airport from being built right there,” said Samples.

“We call on the governor to put a stop to this proposal right now. It’s a terribly bad idea…,” continued Samples.

Officials haven’t shared the projected cost of the project but say it could be operational within 30 to 60 days after construction.

