Ex-dance school employee pleads not guilty to charges involving alleged hidden cameras

By Julie Sharp

HERMOSA BEACH, California (KCAL) — A 25-year-old former employee of the School of Dance and Music in Hermosa Beach pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges related to the discovery of hidden cameras found in the dance studio’s bathrooms.

Jourdyn Godoy of Torrance faces charges of one felony count of possession of child pornography, and one misdemeanor count each of child annoyance and invasion of privacy, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The ex-employee worked as a front-desk receptionist and was arrested by Hermosa Beach police last week following a police investigation of hidden cameras at the school.

Hermosa School of Dance & Music owner Liliana Somma said earlier that the cameras were “concealed in wicker baskets within the bathrooms of our Aviation studio.” Police said parents spotted the cameras.

“My heart aches for this horrific violation of our sacred space, a place meant to be a sanctuary for creativity, trust, and community,” Somma said earlier in a statement.

Police said the students range from 2 years old to 18 years old, noting that parents and employees also used the restroom.

According to police, investigators worked with the business owners, and a forensic examination led to Godoy’s arrest.

After serving a search warrant at Godoy’s residence, police recovered potential evidence, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Goudy is scheduled to be back in court on July 3. A date is to be set to determine if there is sufficient evidence for the case against him to proceed to trial.

Somma said the studio has since added security cameras in hallways to monitor activity.

“We hired a professional company who conducted a comprehensive sweep of the studio to ensure there were no other devices at either of our studio locations, and none were detected,” she said.

