Two dead in Banff National Park rock slide, RCMP confirm

By Michael Franklin

Click here for updates on this story

CALGARY (CTV Network) — Two people have died at the scene of a rock slide in Banff National Park, RCMP confirmed.

Parks Canada and RCMP issued a joint statement Friday, saying a second body was recovered in the morning.

The first victim, a 70-year-old woman from Calgary, was found dead at the scene on June 19.

“RCMP are notifying their next of kin and no further information is available at this time,” officials said in a news release.

Three other hikers, flown to hospital from the scene on Thursday, have all been upgraded to stable condition.

No one else is reported missing and all of the vehicles parked at the Bow Lake trailhead have been accounted for, officials said in the statement.

“Parks Canada and RCMP extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the two individuals who lost their lives, our hearts are with them. Our thoughts also remain with those in hospital and we hope for their full recovery.”

While some areas, such as Bow Lake and the trail to Bow Hut, have reopened, the trail where the deadly slide occurred remains closed.

Parks Canada says safety teams remain at the scene and are working with a geotechnical engineer, Canada Task Force One, Canada Task Force Two and partners with the Calgary Police Service.

The Icefields Parkway is open, but drivers should be aware of intermittent closures near the incident.

Poor weather, including heavy rain and snow, is also affecting travel in the area.

A media availability is planned for sometime on Friday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

ctvnews.caproducers@bellmedia.ca416 384 7070