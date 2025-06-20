Missing 15-year-old from Pennsylvania found nearly a year later in NC, man facing multiple charges

By WTVD Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HIGH POINT, North Carolina (WTVD) — A North Carolina man is facing multiple charges after authorities said a missing 15-year-old girl from Pennsylvania was found in his home.

According to the High Point Police Department, the teen went missing in 2024.

Police said officers and detectives responded to a home in the 2000 block of Treyburn Lane to follow up on information that a teen who was reported missing was living in the home.

Authorities said 32-year-old Joseph Rossomando, of High Point, was found at the home with child sexual abuse material. Detectives said they executed a search warrant at Rossomando’s home, where they found several electronic devices.

He was taken into custody and has been charged with:

Seven counts of statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 Seven counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15 Felony human trafficking of a child victim Felony sexual servitude of a child victim Felony second degree sexual exploitation of a minor Felony statutory rape Felony first degree kidnapping Contributing to the delinquency of a minor Rossomando is being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

Police said the teen is safe and is receiving support services.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.