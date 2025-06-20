Local artist captures iconic moment of the Pacers playoff run with painting

By Nicole Griffin

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WRTV) — In the heart of Indianapolis, a local artist is stepping into the spotlight as he commemorates one of the most iconic moments of the Indiana Pacers’ playoff run.

Chuck Horsman has created a painting of star player Tyrese Haliburton dramatically performing the classic “choke” gesture during a crucial win against the New York Knicks.

Horsman, who previously painted a similar piece featuring Pacers legend Reggie Miller, had a vision for Haliburton the moment the young guard joined the team.

“To be a part of that celebration… people come in the studio – that’s one of the first things they go to… Tyrese Haliburton – makes you feel good to create something to rally around,” he said, reflecting on the joy that comes from capturing moments that resonate with fans.

Raised in Indianapolis, Horsman is a lifelong Hoosier who takes great pride in his work.

“I love painting people and iconic historic figures,” he stated. “I’m excited about bringing positive attention to something that’s been so great for the entire state.”

As the Pacers gear up for another playoff challenge, Horsman is also working on a painting of Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark, showcasing his commitment to celebrating the talent in the state.

You can see Chuck’s work online or in person at First Fridays at the Factory Arts District. He also has coasters and prints of his artwork.

