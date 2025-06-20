‘It’s a sad day for America’: Contractor weighs-in on impact of Job Corps shutdown

By Marlon Martinez

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — The future of Job Corps Center across the United States—including Excelsior Springs—continues to linger, as Missouri industries who depend on graduates to fill the labor shortage worry.

A judge’s order to temporarily stop Job Corps Centers from closing expires next Wednesday.

Many contractors like Profile Cabinet in Kansas City who depend on Job Corps to fill a labor shortage said closing these centers will hurt them.

“Without Job Corps, we lose this avenue to find new help. These kids need a chance to get out in the workforce, and it’s bad for the kids.”

Kent Price operation manager said they recently established a partnership with the Job Corps Center in Excelsior Springs to give students who are looking for a job in carpentry an opportunity.

“If we’re not willing to invest in these young people, where are they going to go? They’re going to be out on the street homeless, at least with Job Corps they have somewhere to go. They can get some job training, and hopefully that translates into them being a successful adult,” said Price.

The Department of Labor announced last month it will begin a phased pause in operations at dozens of Job Corps centers across the U.S., including Excelsior Springs.

The DOL said their decision aligns with President Trump’s 2026 budget proposal.

Lauren Yarber graduated in May, she said the shutdown is not fair for students who are working towards their future.

“I don’t think it’s fair to the people that were in the progress of completing, especially if you’re like 80, 90% done, like you [students] should be able to graduate,” said Yarber.

Yarber said Job Corps gave her new opportunities at a time when life was not treating her fair.

“Was kind of stuck, going through a hard time,” said Yarber. “It opened up a lot of doors, like I wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn’t for Job Corps.”

While the future for Job Corps remains in question, Price said it’s disappointing to see the program go.

“I think it’s a sad day for America that we’re not willing to invest in our youth, and what that means to us, as we lose an avenue. And what it means to the kids, is our country is not willing to help you guys get started in life,” said Price.

Seven Job Corps students filed a class action lawsuit on Wednesday against President Trump to stop the shutdown. At this time no students from Excelsior Springs are listed on the lawsuit.

