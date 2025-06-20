Houston to Host World Premiere of Shelley Duvall’s Long-Lost Film: Dreams in the Attic 🎬 Premiere Screening: July 7, 2025 | River Oaks Theatre | Watch Trailer Here

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 20, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TX — Houston’s historic River Oaks Theatre will soon glow with magic, nostalgia, and star power as it becomes the launching pad for a long-lost cinematic treasure starring one of the city’s most iconic daughters — Shelley Duvall.

On July 7, 2025, in honor of Duvall’s birthday, the world will finally get to experience Dreams in the Attic, a shelved yet spectacular television film from 2000 that never aired — until now. Presented by the Houston Cinema Arts Society, this long-hidden gem will take center stage during a red-carpet evening that promises heart, history, and Hollywood sparkle.

🎞️ A Dream, Rediscovered

Filmed on 16mm across Galveston and Houston, Dreams in the Attic was written by Carolyn Johnston and directed by Bob Willems. Intended for the Disney Channel, the movie was quietly shelved and faded into obscurity—despite its heartwarming narrative and enchanting performances.

Shelley Duvall stars as Aunt Nellie, a whimsical costume shop owner whose magical attic trunk brings dreams to life. Think: Mary Poppins meets Faerie Tale Theatre, dipped in Southern charm. Alongside Duvall are performances by Haylie Duff (Napoleon Dynamite), Mary McDonough (The Waltons), and Vanessa Lee Chester (Jurassic Park: The Lost World).

Despite never airing, the film maintained a cult following in lost-media circles. “This is a film that fans whispered about for decades—now it’s finally time to give it the stage it always deserved,” said Houston film advocate Sarah Lukowski, founder of the Shelley Duvall Archive, who will also appear at the event.

🌟 Shelley Duvall’s Star Still Shines

Born in Fort Worth but raised in Houston, Shelley Duvall’s quirky brilliance, unmistakable voice, and fearless roles in films like The Shining, Popeye, and Time Bandits made her a cinematic trailblazer. Dreams in the Attic marks one of her final on-screen performances, bringing her career full circle back to her Texas roots.

“This isn’t just a film premiere — it’s a love letter to Shelley, to her fans, and to Houston,” said Bob Willems, the film’s director, who will participate in a post-screening conversation alongside cast and crew.

🎥 Rediscover Duvall Through July

In conjunction with the premiere, the River Oaks Theatre will host a Shelley Duvall retrospective, screening her most iconic films throughout July:

Time Bandits – Saturday, July 12 at 11 AM

Brewster McCloud (co-hosted by Preservation Houston) – Sunday, July 20 at 6 PM

Thieves Like Us – Monday, July 21 at 7:30 PM

Popeye – Friday, July 25 at 7 PM

Nashville – Monday, July 28 at 7:15 PM

🎟️ Don’t Miss the Magic

Tickets are available now for the once-in-a-lifetime world premiere of Dreams in the Attic. Whether you’re a fan of lost media, a lover of Shelley’s whimsical legacy, or simply craving a night of movie magic — Houston’s got your ticket to dream.

👉 Reserve your seat today and watch the trailer: theriveroakstheatre.com/movie/RiverOaks/Houston-Cinema-Arts-Society-Presents-DREAMS-IN-THE-ATTIC-World-Premiere

