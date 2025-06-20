Former jail employee briefly escapes after DUI arrest, according to LCSO

By WFTX Digital Team

LEE COUNTY, Florida (WFTX) — A former corrections officer used his knowledge of the Lee County jail to briefly escape custody following his arrest for DUI, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

They said Matthew Curbelo, who previously worked in the Corrections Division, managed to access unsecured portions of the jail while officers were processing his release paperwork for a misdemeanor DUI arrest.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Curbelo fled the building but was quickly detained nearby with assistance from the Fort Myers Police Department.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced the incident on social media, noting that Curbelo’s familiarity with the facility enabled his short-lived escape attempt.

Authorities have not released information about additional charges Curbelo may face following the escape attempt.

This story was converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. WFTX editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

